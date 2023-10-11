Fall Events 2023

It’s fall y’all! Check out some of these events happening in Lubbock for some fall festivities and fun:

What: Pumpkin Trail

When: October 26-29, 2023

Where: Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park, 46th Street and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX 79412

This event is FREE! For more, visit here.

What: Dog Day Halloween

When: October 7, 2023 from 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.

Where: McAlister Dog Park, Milwaukee, Lubbock, TX 79401

This event is FREE to enter! For more, please call 806-767-3796

What: Halloween Carnival

When: October 13, 2023 from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, Lubbock, TX 2661

This event is FREE! For more, please call 806-775-2661

What: Trunk-or-Treat

When: October 14, 2023 from 11:00a.m.- 1:00p.m.

Where: Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79403

This event is FREE! For more, please call 806-767-2708

What: Trunk-or-Treat & Costume Contest

When: October 20, 2023 from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. (costume registration ends at 6:15 p.m., and begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Rawlings Community Center, 40th and Avenue B, Lubbock, TX 79404

Admission is FREE! For more, please call 806-767-2704

What: Trick-or-Treat Street

When: October 27, 2023 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m.

Where: Safety City, 46th Street and Avenue U in Clapp Park

For more information, please call 806-767-2712

What: At’l Do Farms

When: September 16- November 4

Where: 6323 FM1294, Lubbock, TX 79415

Purchase tickets here.