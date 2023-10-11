96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Fall Events 2023

October 11, 2023 5:13PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

It’s fall y’all! Check out some of these events happening in Lubbock for some fall festivities and fun:

What: Pumpkin Trail

When: October 26-29, 2023

Where: Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park, 46th Street and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX 79412

This event is FREE! For more, visit here.

 

What: Dog Day Halloween

When: October 7, 2023 from 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.

Where: McAlister Dog Park, Milwaukee, Lubbock, TX 79401

This event is FREE to enter! For more, please call 806-767-3796

 

What: Halloween Carnival

When: October 13, 2023 from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, Lubbock, TX 2661

This event is FREE! For more, please call 806-775-2661

 

What: Trunk-or-Treat

When: October 14, 2023 from 11:00a.m.- 1:00p.m.

Where: Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79403

This event is FREE! For more, please call 806-767-2708

 

What: Trunk-or-Treat & Costume Contest

When: October 20, 2023 from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. (costume registration ends at 6:15 p.m., and begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Rawlings Community Center, 40th and Avenue B, Lubbock, TX 79404

Admission is FREE! For more, please call 806-767-2704

 

What: Trick-or-Treat Street

When: October 27, 2023 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m.

Where: Safety City, 46th Street and Avenue U in Clapp Park

For more information, please call 806-767-2712

 

What: At’l Do Farms

When: September 16- November 4

Where: 6323 FM1294, Lubbock, TX 79415

Purchase tickets here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:56pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:54pm
Even Though Im LeavingLuke Combs
6:50pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:44pm
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
3

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
4

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
5

Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview