The headline is kind of misleading. A giant T-Rex under the headline “Fall Movie Recommendations”, may not fit so well. However, I like that headline so I’m stickin’ with it! The movies I will be recommending are not necessarily festive. The only reason I call this “Fall Movie Recommendations” is because movies are good for fall. Warm weather or not, fall is the perfect time to bury yourself in your cave with no phone and watch movies. I just wanted to be clear that there are no Hallmark movies on here.

**Spoiler Alert**

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Rated: R

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum

Great movie. I liked everything about “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”. In this reptilian franchise, Steven Spielberg has benn able to capture emotion in a computer generated dinosaur. With the exception of Jurassic Park III. Spielberg did not direct that one. As for the others, I found myself feeling sorry for the dino’s. But none of the others captured emotion in dinosaurs the way this one did. The CGI and sound effects are phenomenal There are a lot of things that are great about this movie but the ending is what is so exciting. The fact that there will likely be another “Jurassic World” where humans and dinosaurs co-exist has me hoping that it will live up to it’s potential. In Steven Spielberg I shall trust! Probably the best movie I have seen this year.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance (2014)

Rated: R

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Starring: Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Zach Galafianakis

“Birdman” is a unique film. It’s the story that follows Riggan Thomson (Keaton), a washed up Hollywood actor best known for playing the superhero “Birdman”, as he struggles to star in Broadway adaption of a short story. Which is hilariously and purposely ironic. That IS Michael Keaton’s life. What’s also funny is I never thought of it that way until I watched this movie. What’s unique about this film is the fact that with the exception of one scene, this entire movie appears to be done in one single take. Even though this movie was not done in one long shot, it was pieced together from a series of extremely long scenes and produced as if they it were one. It’s different, but really cool to watch.

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Rated: PG-13

Director: Woody Allen

Starring: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Tom Hiddleston

Midnight In Paris is a fantasy/comedy film that I would recommend any time of the year. Set in Paris, the film follows Gil Pender (Wilson) a screenwriter, who is forced to confront his terrible relationship with his materialistic fiancée. One evening he takes a walk, the clock strikes midnight and suddenly he is in a different era . A time when writers, poets, and painters were kings. People like Dali, Hemingway, and many, many more. I highly recommend this one!

There you have it! Some dang good movies to keep you occupied this week, weekend or whenever you find the time.