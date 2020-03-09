Family Accidentally Orders 12 Years’ Worth Of Toilet Paper
Conceptual: toilet paper's rolls with a flower over a white background
A family in Australia made a mistake while placing an online order.
They wanted to order 48 rolls of toilet paper. Instead they ordered 48 boxes of toilet paper.
That totals 2,304 rolls of toilet paper.
Australia is facing a shortage of toilet paper due to the Coronavirus.
The family said, I’m relieved my friends and family don’t have to worry about it [toilet paper]
They said they plan on re-selling the toilet paper at the same price they paid for it.
Have you ever made a mistake while ordering something online?