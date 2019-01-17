Family Raises Money To Pay Off School Lunch Debts

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Close-up detail of chef Alex Guarnaschelli preparing The Ultimate Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Thanksgiving Double Decker Sandwich at Woodbridge Wines Thanksgiving Cooking Class with Alex Guarnaschelli on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi)

Thanks to a fundraising effort by the Dawdy family in Indiana, 300 school children started the new semester without any school lunch debt.

Late last year, Amber Dawdy learned that kids in the local public schools owed more than $6,000 to the food service department. This money had been building up over the last two years.

So, Amber began a Facebook fundraiser on December 13th to pay off lunch debt for all students in Brown County Schools.

It took just five days to raise $2,700. Another $3,500 was raised from other organizations and people in the county. Together, this amount paid off the debts on 352 student accounts.

For Amber, it was a way to show her three daughters how important it is to give back to their community.