Family Receives Package Of Dirty Diapers From Amazon
Delivery man handing box to woman
A Jersey City family got quite the surprise when their package from Amazon arrived. The monthly diaper delivery was covered in what they believe was fecal matter.
Nassly Sales had ordered from the online retail giant’s Warehouse section, which sells open box items at a discount.
Sales, who has two daughters, needed to disinfect the entire nursery, especially since one child has a compromised immune system.
While Amazon notes that they inspect and certify the products before shipping, a spokesperson says they are working with the family to resolve the issue.
