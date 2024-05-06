96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Family Ties” Scott Valentine Unveils Red Coral Universe

May 6, 2024 7:18AM CDT
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join former ‘Family Ties’ star Scott Valentine as he tells us about this latest venture, Red Coral Universe, in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. From overcoming adversity to thriving as the Head of Production, Scott discusses this groundbreaking artist-first streaming platform.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

