“Family Ties” Scott Valentine Unveils Red Coral Universe
May 6, 2024 7:18AM CDT
Join former ‘Family Ties’ star Scott Valentine as he tells us about this latest venture, Red Coral Universe, in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. From overcoming adversity to thriving as the Head of Production, Scott discusses this groundbreaking artist-first streaming platform.
