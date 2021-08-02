      Weather Alert

“Famous Friends”: Chris Young sets 2021 tour dates

Aug 2, 2021 @ 9:50am

Jeff Johnson

Chris Young is bringing his “Famous Friends” on tour. 

This fall, the chart-topping singer will set out on the Famous Friends Tour that covers 13 cities from October through December. The trek kicks off October 21 in Little Rock, Arkansas and runs through December 5 where it wraps at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Along the way, Chris and friends will make multiple stops in Texas and perform another arena show in Iowa at Xtream Arena. Mitchell Tenpenny and newcomer Callista Clark join as opening acts.  

“Everybody’s been asking me when’s the tour announce — well now you have your answer and I couldn’t be more excited about it. I’m pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!” Chris shares in a statement. 

The Famous Friends tour is named after Chris’ current #1 single, featuring Kane Brown

News of the tour comes just days before the Tennessee native drops his long-awaited album, Famous Friends, on Friday. The 14-track album also features collaborations with Mitchell and Lauren Alaina. It’s his first studio album since Losing Sleep was released in 2017.

