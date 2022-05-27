Fans Shocked At Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie Tease

Images from the Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is a horror-themed movie of the classic cartoon, have been released and have the internet talking. The director said, “Christopher Robin has pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.” Rhys Waterfield continued, “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral.” Waterfield added, “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.” There is no released date for this new film adaptation, but it is said to be coming real soon.
Would you want to see another horror adaptation of one of your favorite childhood cartoons?