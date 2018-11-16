Farmer Donates 36,000 Pounds of Potatoes For Thanksgiving Dinners

West Texas knows a thing or two about farming. And with Thanksgiving nearly here, everybody can do something to help those less fortunate. But not everyone can do what farmer Brett Edling is doing – which is donate 36,000 pounds of potatoes that will be used to feed 60,000 people.

This year’s donation includes 17 giant “totes” that were loaded up with about 2,100 pounds each of potatoes.

And then, those potatoes are being delivered to a charity mission group that is hosting.

It’s a big effort, of course, that will involve 800 volunteers. But a big part of the meal will be those potatoes, which were grown on Brett’s farm and shared by him to make sure families can enjoy the mission’s free, hot Thanksgiving Day lunch.