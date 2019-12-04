Farmer Has A Good Reason For Painting His Dog Like A Tiger
A farmer in India painted his pet dog to resemble a tiger – but he’s doing it for more than just the Instagram likes.
The dog, Bulbul, is disguised like a tiger to scare off wild monkeys who threaten farmer Srikanth Gowda’s crop of coffee plants.
Gowda says the monkeys run away the second they get a glimpse of Bulbul’s stripes, which were painted on with hair dye. Now other farmers in the village are reportedly doing the same thing with their dogs.
