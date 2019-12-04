      Weather Alert

Farmer Has A Good Reason For Painting His Dog Like A Tiger

Dec 4, 2019 @ 9:24am

A farmer in India painted his pet dog to resemble a tiger – but he’s doing it for more than just the Instagram likes.

The dog, Bulbul, is disguised like a tiger to scare off wild monkeys who threaten farmer Srikanth Gowda’s crop of coffee plants.

Gowda says the monkeys run away the second they get a glimpse of Bulbul’s stripes, which were painted on with hair dye.  Now other farmers in the village are reportedly doing the same thing with their dogs.

Do you like to dress up your pet?

Do they like it?

