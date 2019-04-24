Farts Are Helping You Live Longer

Ladies, you’re not going to believe this when I tell you, but it turns out that your husband’s smelly farts are actually helping you live longer.

A study by the University of Exeter found that hydrogen sulfide, the gas emitted from a fart, can have health benefits in low doses.

So if you’re trying to lower the risk of things like dementia, cancer, arthritis, storks, heart attack, and more putting up with your mate’s gas could be beneficial.

Will you now put up with your mate’s gas now that you’ve heard this study? How long did you wait before you passed gas in front of your mate?