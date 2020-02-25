Fast Start Helps No. 2 Tech to 13-2 Midweek Win
Red Raiders move to 7-1, close Series with Southern on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team jumped all over Southern with three runs in the first, three in the second and six in the third on its way to a 13-2 win in its first midweek contest of the season Tuesday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Freshman Nate Rombach opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the top of the first, his sixth of the season, to give the Red Raiders (7-1) a lead they would never relinquish as starter Mason Montgomery (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings before handing it over to the bullpen.
Senior Brian Klein doubled the lead with a three-run double down the left field line in the bottom of the second, part of a two-double game for the hero from Sunday’s walk-off win over Houston.
Leading 6-0 through two, the Red Raiders doubled their lead again in the third with a six-run frame, its third this season of at least six runs. Doubles from freshman Cal Conley and sophomore Cole Stilwell drove in five runs before junior Dylan Neuse capped off the big inning with an RBI single to right.
The Red Raiders tacked on one more in the fifth as Stilwell connected on his second double of the game, this time to right center, scoring junior Parker Kelly all the way from first.
Montgomery handed the ball off to senior right-hander Connor Queen for two scoreless innings before freshman Brandon Hendrix took care of the final two frames. The Red Raiders were headed to their first shutout of the season until Southern (2-4) struck with one out in the ninth, sending a two-run shot over the wall in left.
Starter Jerome Bohannon II (0-1) took the loss for Southern while second baseman Zavier Moore led the Jaguars at the plate, going 2-for-3 and accounting for the two-run homer.
Ty Parker