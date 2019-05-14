Father Creates Special Bedding For Needy & Sick Kids

The life of Kevin Gatlin changed in a big way when he and his wife visited a friend’s son in the hospital.

They soon realized just how small the hospital rooms were and how little was available for the kids to do.

This inspired Kevin to invent special bedding with interactive games printed on sheets and sleeping bags.

The games by his new company are simple, requiring only coins or cut-out paper to play, and they pretty much turn the kids’ hospital beds into a game table. The bedding, of course, can also be used on regular beds in regular bedrooms.

For every bed sheet purchase, a set of game sheets is also donated to a child in need, either at children’s hospitals or charity groups that provide safe rooms for displaced kids.