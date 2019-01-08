Father Daughter Dance Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

It’s typical for some tears to be shed at a wedding, but this recent one is triggering a tsunami of tears

Mary Roberts and her dad, Jim, have always looked forward to the day when they would dance at her wedding. That day came on December 29th when Mary exchanged vows with her groom, James Butts.

But a father-daughter dance was not a guarantee. Jim is battling an advanced form of glioblastoma and just weeks earlier was placed in hospice care.

But despite his grim prognosis, Jim put on his suit and made it to his daughter’s wedding. He walked her down the aisle, in his wheelchair, and he wasn’t going to miss out on dancing with the bride.

With Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” playing, Mary led her dad around the dance floor in his wheelchair and had their emotional special dance while both of them sang along. And there was not a dry eye in the place.