96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Father’s Day Events

June 10, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Father’s Day is coming up! It’s this Sunday, June 16, and here are some events happening in Lubbock to go to with your dad:

What: The Dad Games

When: June 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dave & Buster’s

For more, visit here.

 

What: Father’s Day Paint and Sippy

When: June 16

Where: Caviel Museum of African American History & Culture

For more, visit here.

 

What: Father’s Day BBQ Lunch

When: June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 213 40th Street

For more, visit here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Seven Bridges RoadEagles
8:16am
My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
8:13am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
8:07am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
7:12am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
6:57am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Shania Twain Has 'A Lot Of' Emotional And Physical Scars
2

George Eshleman's Journey: From Appalachian Trail to ‘The Keeper’
3

Jana Kramer Opens Up About Feeling 'Judgement' Ahead Of Her Wedding
4

Darius Rucker Opens Up About New Memoir, Encouraging Country Artists, & Loving Post Malone
5

Could Country Music Have Another Blockbuster Summer?