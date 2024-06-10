Father’s Day Events
June 10, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Father’s Day is coming up! It’s this Sunday, June 16, and here are some events happening in Lubbock to go to with your dad:
What: The Dad Games
When: June 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Dave & Buster’s
For more, visit here.
What: Father’s Day Paint and Sippy
When: June 16
Where: Caviel Museum of African American History & Culture
For more, visit here.
What: Father’s Day BBQ Lunch
When: June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 213 40th Street
For more, visit here.
More about: