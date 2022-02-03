      Weather Alert

February 2022 Events at the Memorial Civic Center

Feb 3, 2022 @ 12:03pm

Winter Ball
February 5, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
FCCLA 
February 10-12, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
TTU Engineering Job Fair
February 16, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
State of the City 
February 17, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Pancake Festival
February 19, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
TTU Rawls Career Fair
February 23, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center

For Ticket Information please call (806) 770-2000 or 1-800-735-1288 or visit Select-A-Seat for more information.
