Live Local Lubbock
February 2022 Events at the Memorial Civic Center
Feb 3, 2022 @ 12:03pm
Winter Ball
February 5, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
FCCLA
February 10-12, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
TTU Engineering Job Fair
February 16, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
State of the City
February 17, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Pancake Festival
February 19, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
TTU Rawls Career Fair
February 23, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
For Ticket Information please call (806) 770-2000 or 1-800-735-1288 or visit
Select-A-Seat
for more information.
