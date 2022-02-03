February First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, February 4, 2022. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.
Friday, February 4, 2022
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
1801 Crickets Avenue
FREE admission
Cash bar and refreshments will be available.
Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.
The end of January brings a new exhibition to the Fine Arts Gallery: “Mentors and Methods,” a show that Guest Curator, John Chinn, has had an integral hand in producing. Focusing on how different artists became what they are today, “Mentors and Methods” will feature multiple artists and the work that they have created. Each artist has their own story to tell through the pieces they submitted for the show. Mentors and Methods opens in the Buddy Holly Fine Arts Gallery on January 28 and will be the exhibition for the February First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run through March 20, 2022.