For the 28th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is enlisting the help of Mrs. Smith’s, The United Family, KAMC, and KLBK, for the “Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser. Through this partnership, over the past 25 years we have raised over $1,000,000 to help people remain at home, well fed, and independent!

This year’s Easy as Pie is November 15th – 24th . For each $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: flaky crust apple, cherry, pumpkin, very berry, sweet potato, and peach.

Our goal is to raise $75,000 with this fundraiser. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarket or at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th . This event kicks-off with the Annual Pie Eating Contest at the United Supermarket located at 128th & Indiana, November 15th at Noon. Local celebrities will participate in the contest as it is aired live on KAMC’s and KLBK’s Noon newscast.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels serves hot, nutritious meals to over 840 home bound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 206,000 meals annually. LMOW relies completely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding, and we are not a United Way funded agency. Along with the Lubbock community, 1,600 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

WHAT: “Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie”

WHEN: November 15-24, 2018

WHERE: Donations can be made at local United Supermarkets (through the cashier, self check- out, at the customer service counter, or to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ representative in the store) or at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office.

HOW: For each $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, donors will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie.

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. For more information, please call

(806)792-7971.