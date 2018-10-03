PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIF. – Senior Felicity Maltby advanced to the Riviera/ITA All-American qualifying Round of 16 after two wins on Tuesday and will play for a spot in the main draw.

Maltby opened the day with a comeback win over Oklahoma State’s Marina Guinart. After a 6-1 loss in set one, Maltby battled back to a 6-4 victory in set two and forced a third set. Maltby clinched the win with a 7-5 victory, moving on to the Round of 32.

In the second match of the day, Maltby swept UCLA’s Abi Altick in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

Last year, Maltby advanced to the Round of 16 in the qualifying draw after two wins on the opening day and eventually earned a spot in the main draw.

Maltby is set to face No. 6 seed Anna Bright (California) tomorrow at 1:45 pm CT.

In doubles play, Maltby teamed up with freshman Nell Miller in the qualifying doubles draw. The two fell to Jessica Failla and Anastasia Iamachkine, 8-0. The pair will face Abigail Chiu and Madison Hwang of Dartmouth in the first round of the doubles backdraw. Their match is set for 12 pm CT.

Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the women’s tennis program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/TechWomensTennis and @TexasTechWTEN on Twitter.

RIVIERA/ITA ALL-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS – Qualifying

SINGLES

Round of 64 – Tuesday, Oct. 2

No. 13 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. No. 73 Marina Guinart (Oklahoma St): 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

Round of 32 – Tuesday, Oct. 2

No. 13 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. Abi Altick (UCLA): 6-4, 6-4

Round of 16 – Wednesday, Oct. 3

No. 13 Felicity Maltby vs. No. 6 Anna Bright (CAL) – 1:45 pm (CT)

DOUBLES

Round of 32 – Tuesday, Oct. 2

Failla/Iamachkine (Pepperdine) def. Maltby/Miller (TTU): 8-0

DOUBLES BACKDRAW

Round of 16 – Wednesday, Oct. 3

Maltby/Miller (TTU) vs. Chiu/Hwang (Dartmouth) – 12 pm (CT)

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Felicity Maltby Advances to All-American Round of 16 appeared first on Rock 101.1.