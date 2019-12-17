Fewer Students Are Going To College
College student reaching in car moving into dorm
The number of students attending college dropped sharply in 2019 and has been falling for several years.
According to a report released Monday, nearly 250,000 fewer students enrolled in college than one year ago, and overall college enrollment has dropped by over 2.3 million since 2011.
Surprisingly, one reason for the decrease might be a strong economy. Lower unemployment means more people entering the workforce instead of going to school. The high cost of tuition and lower U.S. birth rates are also a factor.
How important do you think a college education is?
Does the internet make it easier to get an education without paying thousands of dollars for college tuition?