FGL books “The Acoustic Sessions” to strip down their biggest hits

Big Machine Fan response to Florida Georgia Line’s acoustic versions of “Talk You Out of It” and “Cruise” was so great, the duo’s now planning to put out stripped-down versions of all their hits.

The seventeen-track The Acoustic Sessions is set to be released October 18, and will be available as both a vinyl LP and a digital download. Physical CDs will be available exclusively at Walmart.

“We’re taking it back, y’all,” Brian Kelley says. “Tyler and I started out writing songs on the back of his tailgate and playing anywhere that would let us. This album is a huge thank you for all of the good times that have brought us to where we are now.”

“Playing these tunes acoustic with BK gives it a whole new flavor,” Tyler Hubbard adds. “We’re celebrating our fans with this project and hope y’all love it as much as we do.”

If you pre-order the album, you’ll get eight of the new versions instantly.

Here’s the complete track listing for The Acoustic Sessions, which includes guest appearances by superstars like Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, and Bebe Rexha:

“Cruise”

“Round Here”

“Stay”

“Get Your Shine On”

“This Is How We Roll” (featuring Luke Bryan)

“Sippin’ on Fire”

“Sun Daze”

“Dirt”

“Anything Goes”

“Confession”

“Smooth”

“H.O.L.Y.”

“May We All” (featuring Tim McGraw)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” (featuring Backstreet Boys)

“Simple”

“Talk You Out of It”

“Meant to Be” (featuring Bebe Rexha)

