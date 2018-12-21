FGL Song Influenced by Bob Dylan By Kris Mason | Dec 21, 2018 @ 2:48 PM This is a great song. I can see little Bob Dylan influence. Not the instruments or sound of his voice but he lyrics and the rhythm of the lyrics is definitely Dylan. I like it! This could be one of their best. 963KLLLFGLFlorida Georgia LineKLLLKris MasonLubbockNew Song SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Santa Surprises Woman With A House Puppy Saves Family From Fire “David Schwimmer” Theft Video