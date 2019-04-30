FGL’s Brian Kelley wants to send you on a honeymoon in a treehouse

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley recently took his wife Brittney to Bolt Farm Treehouse in Charleston, South Carolina for her birthday, and now he’s making it possible for one lucky fan to go, too.

BK is giving away a three-night stay in The Honeymoon Treehouse, in partnership with Seth Bolt and his wife Tori, who own the retreat. Seth is in the rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.

You can find all the contest details and check out some stunning pictures of the elaborate treehouse on Brian’s socials.

Brian’s fascination with treehouses has been well-documented: He built a treehouse recording studio at his home in Nashville and also appeared on the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters.

