FGL’s Tyler Hubbard jokes his baby son looks like a “90-year-old bald man,” sees family continuing to grow

ABC/Image Group LATyler Hubbard’s son Luca Reed gets his own photo spread in the new issue of People, which is out now.

The Florida Georgia Line hitmaker and his wife Hayley welcomed their second child on August 19, making them a family of four: Luca joined big sister Olivia, who’s nearly two..

Tyler tells People he and Hayley definitely envision their family continuing to grow, but they haven’t decided exactly how or when.

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third,” he says, “but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids.”

“This process has been so amazing,” Tyler adds, “it’s sort of hard to think that we’re done having babies at this point. We definitely see it growing down the road. But we also see us taking our time and maybe riding these two kids out for just a little while… like, a few years.”

Tyler admits he’s getting a kick out of people commenting that Luca looks like him.

“I guess everybody thinks that I look like a 90-year-old bald man,” he jokes. “But as soon as the baby starts getting cute, then everybody starts saying, ‘Oh, it’s starting to look like Hayley.’”

This past weekend, Tyler and Brian Kelley headlined FGL Fest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Dan + Shay, Nelly, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blanco Brown and more. In 2020, FGL Fest will move to Fourth of July weekend.

