Filmmaker Laurens Grant

Mar 8, 2020 @ 7:36pm

She would love to fly to the moon, enjoys traveling and will only eat a hot dog if it has ketchup on it. Emmy winning filmmaker Laurens Grant talks about her latest film .Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier. Time to go Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go ‘Beyond the Mic.’

