FINAL FOUR!!!! Red Raiders WIN OVER GONZAGA! 75-69

Red Raiders advance to their 1st Final 4 in history!

Mooney 17 pts, Culver 19, Moretti 12.

Red Raiders limit Gonzaga to 32 points in 2nd half.

Red Raiders will play the winner of Duke / Michigan State

Package delivery for lubbock Texas 🤠 pic.twitter.com/z2oV0GAi4E — Avery Benson (@TheRealADB_3) March 31, 2019

Gonna be hearing this for the next 4 hours!! Come on up and and see it! pic.twitter.com/C17AzYdM2D — Saddle Tramps (@SaddleTrampsTTU) March 31, 2019

Coach Sean Sutton. I haven’t forgotten about ya. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 you deserve it my friend. @TexasTechMBB @TexasTech — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) March 31, 2019

Moretti and Culver having a moment with their families. pic.twitter.com/vyogsf85XS — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) March 31, 2019

“TEXAS TECH’S GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!” pic.twitter.com/2xEKEpMVGQ — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 31, 2019

Three excellent freshmen sitting out.@TexasTechMBB not going anywhere. https://t.co/rdh5ZdRxLw — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 31, 2019

This is March. pic.twitter.com/Ow0zqb751x — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 31, 2019

Sure I can. Might not be true, but I can. https://t.co/lYnPmyAq7c — Sean Dillon (@Rock101Sean) March 31, 2019

FINAL FOUR! History has been made! Texas Tech is an ELITE program! Wow! Congrats to Coach Beard & the players for an unbelievable game! #GunsUp — Toddrick Gotcher #0 (@Leagueme_0) March 31, 2019

FINAL FOUR LETS GOOOO!!! #Wreckem — Parker Mushinski (@communitypark12) March 31, 2019

I got Texas tech winning the whole thing — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 31, 2019

Coach Chris Beard for President — Toddrick Gotcher #0 (@Leagueme_0) March 31, 2019

Wow I’m lost for words, Texas Tech is headed to the final four!!!! Amazing so proud to be a Red Raider — ﾌu丂ｲﾉ刀 g尺ﾑﾘ ✞ (@Justin_Gray11) March 31, 2019

I bet my bro @Leagueme_0 is happy that Texas tech is going to the final four for the first time. — Cheikh Sané (@cheikhsane1) March 31, 2019

#DefenseTravels #RedRaiders #Zags #EliteEight #WinnerToFinalFour #WreckEm #4To1 #WhoAreYouPlayingFor