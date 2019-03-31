FINAL FOUR!!!! Red Raiders WIN OVER GONZAGA! 75-69
By Sean Dillon
|
Mar 30, 2019 @ 7:47 PM

Red Raiders advance to their 1st Final 4 in history!

Mooney 17 pts, Culver 19, Moretti 12.

Red Raiders limit Gonzaga to 32 points in 2nd half.

Red Raiders will play the winner of Duke / Michigan State

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#DefenseTravels #RedRaiders #Zags #EliteEight #WinnerToFinalFour #WreckEm #4To1 #WhoAreYouPlayingFor

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Will Ferrell Attends Red Raider Game
Comments