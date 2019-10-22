Final Wrap: Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24
- Weather at Kickoff: 61, sunny, North wind at 16 mph
- Today’s game was televised nationally on FS1.
- Today’s game marked the 18th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Iowa State.
- Texas Tech won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tech is 5-2 in the pregame coin flip this year.
- Texas Tech wore its white/red/white throwback uniforms for the first time this season. It moves to 1-2 in this combination since 2009.
- Today’s game captains were Riko Jeffers (LB), Thomas Leggett (DB), Xavier Benson (LB) and Jax Welch (RB).
- Today’s attendance: 52,315
ROSTER NOTES
- Quarterback Jett Duffey has now started three straight games and has six career starts.
- Tech shuffled its defensive secondary with Adrian Frye getting the start at corner, DaMarcus Fields at the spur position and Thomas Leggett at safety.
- Redshirt freshman Weston Wright started at right guard for the third time this season.
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akomnonu, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Weston Wright (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Jett Duffey, (RB) SaRodorick Thompson, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (TE) Donta Thompson, (WR) RJ Turner, (WR) Dalton Rigdon; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Jaylon Hutchings, (Raider) Riko Jeffers, (LB) Xavier Benson, (LB) Jordyn Brooks, (Spur) DaMarcus Fields, (LC) Adrian Frye, (RC) Zech McPhearson, (RS) Douglas Coleman III, (LS) Thomas Leggett.
TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 3-4 overall record.
- Gives Texas Tech an 1-3 Big 12 record.
- Gives Texas Tech a 2-2 record against unranked foes this season.
- Gives Texas Tech a 11-7 all-time record against Iowa State, including 7-3 in Lubbock.
- Gives Texas Tech a 9-7 record against Iowa State during the Big 12 era.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 4-26 when trailing at the half.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 0-1 against Iowa State.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 3-4 at Texas Tech.
- Gives Matt Wells a 47-38 record all-time as a head coach.
- Gives Texas Tech a 55-32-3 all-time in homecoming games.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech dropped its first home game under head coach Matt Wells, moving to 3-1 inside Jones AT&T Stadium on the year.
- Texas Tech has forced 13 turnovers in the last five games, including seven interceptions in the last three games alone.
- The Texas Tech defense allowed first quarter points for just the second time in seven games this season.
- Ten different receivers caught a pass on Saturday. It’s the sixth time in seven games Tech has hit 10-plus receivers.
- Texas Tech has put up points on its opening possession of the second half in three of four Big 12 contests this season.
- Texas Tech moved to 0-2 when the opponent scores first under Wells.
- Texas Tech is now 2-3 in day games and 0-3 under Wells when trailing at the half.
- Texas Tech has now scored in 277-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Jett Duffeyset career marks in completions and passing attempts as he went 40-of-52 for 239 yards and a score. He also added 24 yards rushing on nine attempts.
- SaRodorick Thompsonrushed for two scores on Saturday to mark his third two-touchdown effort of the season and fourth of his career. He has run for two touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and now has seven touchdowns for his career. He led the Red Raiders in rushing for the fifth time this season with 57 yards on 10 carries.
- RJ Turnerled Tech in receiving with a career-high 11 catches for 76 yards. It was the most receptions by a Red Raider in a game this season. He has racked up at least seven catches in back-to-back games.
- T.J. Vasherhad his 23rd straight game with a catch as he made five receptions for 36 yards. He hauled in his 18th career touchdown grab and fifth of the season. He has caught a touchdown reception in three straight games.
- Xavier Martinrecorded his first career catch as well as his first career rush against the Cyclones.
- DaMarcus Fieldsrecorded his second interception of the season and third for his career.
- Jordyn Brooksracked up two more TFL to give him 13.5 in just seven games. He posted 10 tackles for his fifth double-digit tackle effort of the year and sixth in the last eight games dating back to 2018. He also added two QBH on the day for the second straight game. Brooks cracked the Top 10 for career tackles at Tech, passing Charles Rowe (1986-89) with his total of 337, one back from passing Ryan Aycock (2000-03) for ninth all-time at Tech.
- Evan Rambotallied a career-high seven tackles. He also picked up a TFL for the second straight week.
- Ja’Marcus Ingramrecorded a season-high five tackles.
- Trey Wolffconnected on 1-of-2 field goal attempts to move to 12-of-14 on the season. He was good from 22 yards out and missed from 42 against the wind. He added three extra points to improve to 24-for-24 this season.
- Austin McNamaraaveraged 46.7 yards on six punts with two of over 50 yards and a long of 57. He has boomed a punt of at least 55 yards in six out of seven contests.
