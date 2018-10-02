Final Wrap: No. 12 West Virginia 42, No. 25 Texas Tech 34

GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 76 degrees; Winds: ENE at 10 mph; Humidity: 56 percent; Conditions: Mostly sunny.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on ESPN2.
- Today’s game marked the eighth all-time meeting between Texas Tech and West Virginia, fourth in Lubbock.
- Texas Tech won the coin toss & elected to defer to the second half. WVU received the opening kickoff.
- Texas Tech wore red helmets, black jerseys and white pants. It’s the first time the Red Raiders have worn the combo under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Connor Killian made his first career start on Saturday vs. West Virginia.
- Today’s attendance: 55,283 – largest crowd of the season
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akamnonu, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) Demarcus Felton, (FB) Connor Killian, (WR) Ja’Deion High, (WR) Antoine Wesley, WR (De’Quan Bowman); (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Quentin Yontz, (RUSH) Kolin Hill, (LB) Dakota Allen, (LB) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Douglas Coleman III, (CB) DaMarcus Fields, (CB) Adrian Frye, (S) Jah’Shawn Johnson, (S) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN/LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 3-2 overall record.
- Gives Texas Tech a 2-6 all-time record against West Virginia.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 33-35.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 1-5 against West Virginia.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 17-30 record in conference play.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 263-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Tech trailed 28-7 at the end of the first quarter. It was the most Tech has been outscored in a quarter this season.
- The 35-10 deficit at the end of the first half was the largest for Tech in 2018.
- Tech totaled 181 yards in the first half, the lowest output of the season & the second time with less than 200 in the first half of a game in 2018 (196 vs. Ole Miss)
- The Red Raiders recorded 87 total yards in the second quarter, the second time this year with less than 90 in the second quarter of a contest.
- De’Quan Bowman’s touchdown in the third quarter made him the sixth different Red Raider with a touchdown reception this season.
- Tech did not allow any points in the third quarter on defense, making it three-straight second half quarters of play the Red Raiders have shut out their opponent.
- Ja’Deion High (105) & Antoine Wesley (110) both recorded over 100 receiving yards, giving Tech two 100-yard receivers for the second time this season, last doing so against Houston on Sept. 15 from the same duo. Wesley had 261 yards in that contest, while High brought in 120 against the Cougars.
- Dakota Allen (12) & DaMarcus Fields (10) both tallied over 10 tackles against the Mountaineers, giving Tech two defenders with 10+ tackles for the first time this season.
POTENT NOTABLES
- Antoine Wesley recorded Tech’s first touchdown of the day on a 40-yard play from Bowman. It was Wesley’s team-high fifth touchdown of the season. Wesley’s catch was his sixth play of over 25 yards this season, also a team-high. It was the fourth-straight game Wesley has led the team in receiving yards.
- Wesley finished Saturday’s game with 110 yards on eight receptions, the second time this season with over 100 yards receiving.
- Ja’Deion High reeled in six catches for 105 yards. High’s marks put him over the 100-yard threshold for the second time this season, also racking up a career-high 120 against Houston on Sept. 15.
- Sophomore quarterback Jett Duffey entered the game with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter after an injury to freshman starter Alan Bowman. It was Duffey’s first game action since Lamar on Sept. 8. Duffey finished the day going 16-of-27 passing with 172 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. On the ground, Duffey rushed 15 times for 86 yards.
- Duffey scored on a three-yard rush with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his second rushing touchdown of the season.Duffey led the team in rushing for the second time this season, racking up 81 yards against Lamar on Sept. 8.
- Duffey’s touchdown pass to De’Quan Bowman was his first career passing touchdown
- Alan Bowman had thrown for 123 yards on 9-of-20 passing, including a touchdown and an interception before exiting the contest.
- De’Quan Bowman hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter to pull the game to 35-17. It was his first touchdown of the season.
- D. Bowman also returned a kickoff with 2:58 remaining in the game 52 yards, a season-long by a Red Raider on a kick return this season.
- Ta’Zhawn Henry scored on a rushing touchdown from one yard out, his team-leading seventh rushing TD of the season Henry finished the game with eight carries & 20 yards on the ground.
- Clayton Hatfield buried field goals from 25 & 27 yards, giving him 39 total field goals made during his time at Texas Tech. He’s one shy of Lin Elliott’s 40 from 1988-91, which ranks sixth all-time among Red Raider kickers.
- Hatfield’s eight points against the Mountaineers gives him 287 points over his four-year career, moving him closer to Ryan Bustin’s 303 set from 2012-14 (fourth all-time at Texas Tech).
- Dakota Allen recorded 12 total tackles, the most by a Red Raider this season. It was the ninth time in his career he’s notched 10 or more tackles in a game, the most by any current Red Raider defender.
- DaMarcus Fields also tallied 10 total tackles, a season-high and the seventh time in his career he’s accomplished the feat.
- Eli Howard recorded a sack in the fourth quarter, giving him back-to-back games with at least one sack (1.5 vs. Oklahoma State)
