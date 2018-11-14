Final Wrap: No. 19 Texas 41, Texas Tech 34

GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 48 degrees; Winds: S at 14 mph; Humidity: 50 percent; Conditions: Mostly Cloudy.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on FOX.
- Today’s game marked the 68th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Texas.
- Texas won the coin toss and elected to defer. Texas Tech chose to receive the kickoff.
- Texas Tech wore red helmets, red jerseys and red pants for the first time this season and second time under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Today’s attendance: 60,454
- Sophomore quarterback Jett Duffey made his second career start and first since leading Tech to a win at TCU (Oct. 11).
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akamnonu, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Jett Duffey, (RB) Da’Leon Ward, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (FB) Tyler Carr, (WR) Ja’Deion High, (WR) Antoine Wesley; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Preston Gordon, (RUSH) Kolin Hill, (WILL) Dakota Allen, (MIKE) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Jah’Shawn Johnson, (LC) Adrian Frye, (RC) DaMarcus Fields, (RS) Vaughnte Dorsey, (LS) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Big 12 play.
- Moves Texas Tech to 2-2 against Texas in the last four meetings.
- Gives Texas Tech a 17-51 all-time record against Texas, including a 10-20 mark at home.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 35-38.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 2-4 against Texas.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 19-33 career record in Big 12 play.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 268-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech eclipsed 5,000 yards of total offense for the year and has now surpassed the mark 17 straight years dating back to 2002.
- Texas Tech scored on the opening possession on a 5-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher from Jett Duffey. It was the third time the Red Raiders have scored a touchdown on their first drive and first since playing Houston.
- Texas Tech scored first for the seventh game this season and is now 4-3 this season when scoring first.
- Texas Tech forced a punt on the opening drive of the game for Texas. It was the fifth straight game the Red Raiders have not allowed points on their opponent’s first drive and the seventh overall this season.
- Texas Tech held the Longhorns scoreless in the first quarter. It was the first time Texas was shutout in the first quarter this season. It was the fourth time Tech’s defense has posted a shutout in the first quarter this season and the third time against a Big 12 foe.
- Texas Tech recorded four sacks in the first half alone to set a new season high. It was the first time since the West Virginia game in 2017 Tech tallied four or more sacks. The defense finished with 5.5 team sacks, the most since having five in 2016 against Stephen F. Austin and six against Kansas in 2009.
- Texas Tech trailed at halftime for the fourth time this season, 17-10. The Red Raiders outgained the Longhorns at the break, 211 to 171.
- Texas Tech scored 24 points in the fourth quarter for its second-highest scoring quarter of the season (28, 2nd vs. Lamar). The 239 fourth-quarter passing yards was the most in a fourth quarter since 202 against Baylor in 2014, while the 270 total yards was the most since registering 246 against Oklahoma State in 2015.
- Texas Tech matched its season high with three turnovers lost in the contest. Texas Tech is now 1-3 this when committing three turnovers in a game this season.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Jett Duffey established career highs with 444 yards passing, 37 completions and four touchdowns along with 524 total yards of offense. Duffey threw two touchdowns to Antoine Wesley and two to T.J. Vasher in his second start of the season. He was 37-for-47 passing and also ran 17 times for 80 yards to lead the Red Raiders on the ground. It was his first-career 400-yard passing game and the third for the Red Raiders this season. His 444 passing yards was the second-highest total for Tech this season.
- Antoine Wesley hauled in eight receptions for 171 yards with two touchdowns and now has 1,347 yards this season, surpassing Jarrett Hicks (2004), Carlos Francis (2003), Danny Amendola (2007), Lloyd Hill (1992) and Jakeem Grant (2015) on the single-season all-time list. He is now fourth on the list, six yards back of passing Jace Amaro (2013) for third. It was his fourth straight 100-yard game, fifth overall in Big 12 play and his sixth of the season. He now has four 150-yard games on the season, which leads all power-five wide receivers. Wesley hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jett Duffey in the fourth quarter for his team-leading eighth touchdown reception of the season. The 57-yard reception was his team-leading 22nd play of 25-plus yards this season and went down tied for the fourth longest play from scrimmage for Tech this season. Wesley now has four receptions of 57 yards or longer this season. Wesley’s second touchdown catch came from nine yards out with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter, giving him his second career outing with two or more touchdown catches.
- T.J. Vasher caught eight passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He now has seven touchdowns on the season and 13 for his career as Saturday marked his third career game with two or more touchdowns. Vasher scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of the game and later secured a 2-yard pass with 4:47 remaining.
- Ja’Deion High tied his career high with eight receptions on Senior Day and finished with 84 yards. It was his third game this season with eight or more catches, all of which came during Big 12 play.
- McLane Carter entered the contest for the final play of the game. He went 1-for-1 for 10 yards as the Red Raiders attempted to lateral the ball as time expired.
- Clayton Hatfield went 2-for-2 in field goals and made all four extra points Saturday. He connected on a 41-yard field goal late in the first half and a 36-yarder with 6:23 remaining in the game. Hatfield is now 14-for-15 on the season. Hatfield is now third all-time in Texas Tech history with 47 field goals made, one back of tying Alex Trlica (2004-07) for second. He finished with 10 points on the day to move his career scoring total to 333, which is 44 points shy of tying Trilica for second place.
- Da’Leon Ward finished the game with six catches for 47 yards. The six catches was his second highest on the year (7, Iowa State) and the 47 yards was also his second highest output on the year (74, Oklahoma). He added 41 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
- Jordan Brooks recorded a sack and led the Red Raiders with a season-high 15 tackles, three shy of matching his career high against Baylor in 2016. It was his seventh career game with 10 or more tackles and his first this season. The sack was his first solo sack of the season and the third of his career.
- Kolin Hill recorded his third sack of the season and sixth of his career during the second quarter. Hill finished the game three tackles.
- Broderick Washington Jr. recorded his third sack of the year and sixth of his career during a Texas drive in the first quarter. Washington finished the game four tackles.
- Nick McCann recorded his first career sack during a Texas drive in the second quarter. McCann added a tackle for loss in the third quarter to set a new career high with two. McCann finished the game a career-high six tackles.
Matt Dowdy