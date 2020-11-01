Final Wrap: No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28
GETTING STARTED
- Today’s weather: 69 degrees and partly; 30 percent humidity and wind blowing N at 9 mph.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on FOX. It was Texas Tech’s second appearance on the network this season.
- Today’s game marked the 28th all-time between Texas Tech and Oklahoma and the 13th in Lubbock.
- Oklahoma won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Red Raiders have won the toss in 4-of-6 games this year and have chosen to defer three times so far (Texas, Kansas State, West Virginia).
- Texas Tech wore black helmets, black jerseys and black pants for the first time this season. Since 2009, the Red Raiders are now 12-12 in the combination.
- Today’s game captain was Zech McPhearson. As part of Texas Tech’s entrance pregame, Cameron Watts carried the U.S. flag, while Eli Howard ran out with the state of Texas flag.
- Today’s attendance: 14,431.
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Ethan Carde, (LG) Weston Wright, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Josh Burger, (QB) Henry Colombi, (RB) SaRodrick Thompson, (WR) KeSean Carter, (TE) Travis Koontz, (WR) Eric Ezukanma, (WR) Ja’Lynn Polk; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Tyree Wilson, (N) Jaylon Hutchings, (SAM) Jacob Morgenstern, (MIKE) Riko Jeffers, (WILL) Colin Schooler, (CB) Zech McPhearson, (SPUR) Cam White, (CB) DaMarcus Fields, (S) Eric Monroe, (S) Thomas Leggett.
TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 2-4 overall record and an 1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
- Gives Texas Tech a 6-22 all-time record against Oklahoma, including a 4-9 mark in games played in Lubbock.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 6-12 at Texas Tech.
- Gives Matt Wells a 50-46 career record all-time as a head coach.
- Gives Matt Wells a 0-2 career record all-time against Oklahoma.
TEXAS TECH’S TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 288-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks seventh nationally and tied for second (with Oklahoma) in the Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech can move into a tie for 10th all-time for the longest scoring streaks in FBS history next week versus TCU as the Red Raiders’ first points will push them into a tie with Tennessee’s run of 289-consecutive games from 1994-2017.
- SaRodorick Thompson’s touchdown on the opening drive marked the Red Raiders’ second-straight game with a score on the first offensive possession. Texas Tech has scored on four of six opening drives this season and holds a 2-2 record in those games.
- Oklahoma’s 48 points in the opening half marked its most in a half over the course of the entire series. It marked the most points surrendered by Texas Tech in a half since giving up 49 to Baylor over the first 30 minutes of the 2015 meeting between the two schools.
- Texas Tech came into tonight’s game as one of the least penalized teams in the country, averaging only five flags for 48.4 yards per game. The Red Raiders hit those totals before halftime en route to finishing with 11 penalties for 85 yards.
- Texas Tech’s three turnovers tonight matched its season high that was set in the Big 12 opener against Texas. The Red Raiders are now minus-4 in the turnover margin this season.
- Texas Tech’s six fumbles tonight (one lost) marked its most its most since having the same amount versus No. 16 N.C. State in 2002. The Red Raiders lost three of those fumbles in that game.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- SaRodorick Thompson opened the game for the Red Raiders with his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, punching it in from five yards for the score. It marked Thompson’s second-straight game with a touchdown, and his fourth game with a rushing score this season.
- In the second quarter, Henry Colombi found Travis Koontz for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The play was a career long for both Colombi and Koontz, and ties the longest play from scrimmage this year for the Red Raiders, tying Thompson’s 75-yard rushing score against Texas. It also marked the longest completion to a tight end in the Matt Wells era.
- Freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk hauled in his first career touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Henry Colombi.
- Chadarius Townsend recorded the first touchdown of his collegiate career in the fourth quarter, running for a 36-yard touchdown. Townsend finished with a career high 68 yards on six carries.
- Zech McPhearson and Eric Monroe led the Red Raiders with nine tackles, narrowly missing out on what would have been the second double-digit performance in each of their respective careers.
Release provided by Texas Tech University
Matt Dowdy