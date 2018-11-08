Final Wrap: No. 7 Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 46

GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 54 degrees; Winds: NNW at 16 mph; Humidity: 63 percent; Conditions: Mostly Cloudy.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on ABC.
- Today’s game marked the 26th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
- Texas Tech won the coin toss and chose to receive the kickoff.
- Texas Tech wore black helmets, black jerseys and black pants.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Today’s attendance: 60, 454
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Jack Anderson, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jacob Hines (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) Da’Leon Ward, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (TE) Donta Thompson, (WR) Ja’Deion High, (WR) Antoine Wesley; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Joseph Wallace, (RUSH) Tony Jones, (WILL) Dakota Allen, (MIKE) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Douglas Coleman III, (LC) Desmon Smith, (RC) DaMarcus Fields, (RS) Vaughnte Dorsey, (LS) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 5-4 overall record and a 3-3 mark in Big 12 play.
- Gives Texas Tech seven straight losses against Oklahoma.
- Gives Texas Tech a 6-20 all-time record against Oklahoma, including a 4-8 mark at home.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 35-37.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 0-6 against Oklahoma.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 19-32 career record in Big 12 play.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 267-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech had an interception on the first possession of the game for the first time since Iowa State in 2015.
- Texas Tech scored on the opening possession on a 6-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher from Alan Bowman. It was the third time the Red Raiders have scored a touchdown on their first drive and first since playing Houston.
- Texas Tech scored first for the sixth game this season and is now 4-2 this season when scoring first.
- Texas Tech picked off Kyler Murray passes on the opening two possessions, both by Vaughnte Dorsey. The Red Raiders are the first team this season to intercept two passes against the Sooners.
- Texas Tech led 31-28 at halftime. It was the first time the Red Raiders led the Sooners at halftime since the 2014 season when they had a 14-7 advantage. The Red Raiders finished the first half with 289 total yards of offense with 241 through the air and were 3-for-3 in red zone scoring chances.
- Texas Tech is now 2-1 in night games and 3-2 at home this season.
- Texas Tech had two running backs (Da’Leon Ward, Ta’Zhawn Henry) who caught touchdown passes for the first time this season.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Antoine Wesley had 12 receptions for 199 yards and now has 1,176 yards this season. He passed Michael Crabtree (2008) for 10th on the single-season all-time list. He is now one receiving yard away from matching Carlos Francis (2003) and Jarrett Hicks (2004) who are tied for eighth and is approaching Danny Amendola who had 1,245 receiving yards in 2007. Wesley’s 12 receptions and 199 yards were the second most he’s had this season after he established career highs with 13 receptions and 261 yards against Houston. Wesley had seven receptions for 66 yards in the first quarter and finished the first half with nine receptions for 108 yards.
- Vaughnte Dorsey had two interceptions, a sack and led the Red Raiders with a career-high 11 tackles. He picked off a pass on the opening possession and returned it to the 3-yard line before picking off his second on the 44-yard line .Dorsey is the first Red Raider with two interceptions in a Big 12 game since J.J. Gaines in 2015 against Iowa State. He now has three interceptions this season and four in his career. He also had an interception against Lamar this season. He would add his first sack of the season in the third quarter.
- T.J. Vasher caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on the first possession of the game. It was his fifth touchdown of the season and the 11th of his career. Vasher finished the game with six receptions for 42 yards in the game.
- Jett Duffey connected with Ta’Zhawn Henry for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 14-0 lead. Henry’s touchdown reception was the first of his career through the air and the ninth overall of his freshman season with the previous eight coming on carries.
- Zach Austin caught his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard pass from Duffey with 6:54 remaining in the game. Austin now has two touchdowns in his career with his last coming in 2015.
- Clayton Hatfield was 2-for-2 on field goals in the game and is now 12-for-13 on the season. Hatfield hit a 43-yard field goal with 14:03 remaining in the second quarter and his second was a 26-yarder with 14:43 remaining in the game. Hatfield is now third all-time in Texas Tech history with 45 field goals made.
- Da’Leon Ward took a pass from Bowman 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 24-14 lead with 11:35 remaining in the second quarter. It was the first receiving touchdown in Ward’s career and was followed by him running for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 31-28 lead with 56 remaining in the first half. He would finish the game with five receptions for 74 yards.
- Jah’Shawn Johnson recorded his ninth career game with 10 or more tackles, while Jordyn Brooks had nine in the game. Riko Jeffers led the Red Raiders with seven tackles in the first half, while Brooks had six. Jeffers finished the game with seven tackles.
TEXAS TECH QUARTERBACKS
- Jett Duffey was 9-for-17 with 139 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game. Duffey would also run for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:05 remaining in the game. Duffey now has four rushing touchdowns and has thrown for three in his career.
- Alan Bowman finished the first half 21-for-26 with 227 yards passing but did not return in the second half. He threw two first-half touchdowns and had 14 completions for 110 yards. Bowman has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season.
Matt Dowdy