Final Wrap: Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

GETTING STARTED
• Today’s weather: 43 degrees, mostly cloudy, 0 percent humidity, NNE winds at 9 mph
• Today’s game was televised nationally on FOX Sports 2. It was Texas Tech’s first appearance on the network this season.
• Today’s game marked the 22nd all-time between Texas Tech and Kansas and the 11th at Jones AT&T Stadium.
• Texas Tech won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Red Raiders have now the toss in six of 10 games this season.
• Texas Tech wore red helmets, red jerseys and red pants for the first time this season. Since 2009, the Red Raiders are now 1-2 in the combination.
• Today’s game captain was Riko Jeffers. As part of Texas Tech’s entrance pregame, Thomas Leggett carried the U.S. flag, while Connor Killian ran out with the state of Texas flag.
• Today’s attendance: 9,877.
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Caleb Rogers, (LG) Weston Wright, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Josh Burger, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) SaRodrick Thompson, (WR) Myles Price, (TE) John Holcomb, (WR) Eric Ezukanma, (WR) Ja’Lynn Polk; (Defense) – (DE) Tyree Wilson, (T) Tony Bradford, (N) Jaylon Hutchings, (SAM) Jacob Morgenstern, (MIKE) Krishon Merriweather, (WILL) Colin Schooler, (CB) Zech McPhearson, (SPUR) Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, (CB) DaMarcus Fields, (S) Eric Monroe, (S) Thomas Leggett.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN…
• Gives Texas Tech a 4-6 overall record and an 3-6 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
• Gives Texas Tech a 20-2 all-time record against Kansas, including a 10-1 mark in games played in Lubbock.
• Gives Texas Tech seven-straight victories at home over Kansas as the Jayhawks have not won in Lubbock since an overtime win in 2001.
• Gives Texas Tech a 4-2 record at home this season, marking the first time the Red Raiders finished with a winning record at Jones AT&T Stadium since 2015.
• Gives Texas Tech three Big 12 victories at home for the first time since the 2009 season.
• Gives Texas Tech a 42-16 record against non-ranked Big 12 opponents at home since the Big 12 was formed in 1996.
• Gives Matt Wells a career record of 8-14 at Texas Tech.
• Gives Matt Wells a 52-48 career record all-time as a head coach.
• Gives Matt Wells a 1-1 career record all-time against Kansas.
TEXAS TECH’S TEAM NOTES
• Texas Tech extended its scoring streak to 292-consecutive games with Jonathan Garibay’s 47-yard field goal with 8:56 remaining in the first quarter. It is currently ranks as the seventh-longest active streak in the FBS and the second-longest in the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders currently boast the 10th-longest streak in FBS history.
• Texas Tech led the Jayhawks, 10-0, after the opening quarter, marking its second-largest lead after the first 15 minutes this season and its largest during Big 12 play.
• Texas Tech limited Kansas to only three points in the first half, its fewest by any opponent in a half this season.
• Texas Tech rushed for 293 yards as a team, marking the first time the Red Raiders had hit the 200-yard mark in consecutive games since closing the regular season in 2015 with 274 yards against Kansas State and 293 yards at Texas. The 2015 win over Texas marked the last time the Red Raiders rushed for at least 293 yards.
• Texas Tech recorded its second victory of the season when throwing for less than 200 yards. Prior to this season, Red Raiders, who previously had 163 passing yards in a win over West Virginia earlier this year, had not previously won a game with fewer than 200 passing yards since defeating New Mexico, 24-3, in 2000 in what was the head-coaching debut of Mike Leach.
• Texas Tech had a season-high four turnovers in the game. The Red Raiders had not previously won a game with four turnovers since topping Texas, 48-45, in Austin to close the regular season in 2015.
• Texas Tech and Kansas combined for 29 points today, the fewest in a game at Jones AT&T Stadium since the Red Raiders topped Texas A&M, 12-0, in 2001.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
• After falling two yards shy of the 100-yard mark a week ago at Oklahoma State, Xavier White eclipsed that number this afternoon as he carried 14 times for 135 yards in the win. It marked the second 100-yard game of his career as he previously totaled 113 yards on the ground earlier this season versus Kansas State.
• Krishon Merriweather led the Red Raiders by matching his career high of 12 tackles in the win, marking his second game this season to hit double digits. He began the season with 12 tackles versus Houston Baptist. Merriweather also notched a career high with 2.0 tackles for a loss.
• Chux Nwabuko III allowed the Red Raiders to start their opening drive in the red zone as he returned Kansas’ opening punt a career-long 42 yards. It marked the longest punt return by a Red Raider this season and the longest since De’Quan Bowman escaped for a 49-yard return early in the 2018 season against Lamar.
• Myles Price scored Texas Tech’s only touchdown of the afternoon as the true freshman took a reverse and scampered 70 yards into the end zone. It marked the longest play from scrimmage for Price this season and the fourth play of at least 70 yards this season and second in as many weeks. Xavier White previously raced 70 yards for a touchdown a week ago versus Oklahoma State. The play also marked the longest rush from scrimmage by a non-running back since the Red Raiders moved to a spread offense in 2000.
• Colin Schooler was frequently in the backfield throughout today’s game as he had 1.5 tackles for a loss, all in sacks. Schooler, who finished with eight tackles overall, now has 51.0 career tackles for a loss, which places him as the FBS active leader heading into tonight’s Miami (Fla.) and Duke game. Miami’s Quincy Roche came into this weekend as the active FBS leader with 50.5 career tackles for a loss. Schooler is 5.0 tackles for a loss shy now of tying Cincinnati’s Antwan Peek (2000-02) and Michigan’s Brandon Graham (2006-09) for 24th all-time in FBS history.
• Eric Monroe forced his second fumble of the season to go along with his three tackles. Monroe previously knocked loose a fumble earlier this season at Iowa State. He also matched his career high with 2.0 tackles for a loss in the win.
• Tony Bradford Jr. put together one of his best performances as a Red Raider as he totaled a career-high 2.5 tackles for a loss. Bradford, who notched six tackles overall, previously had five games with 1.0 tackles for a loss prior to today.
• Jonathan Garibay went 3-for-6 on field goal attempts as he connected from 47, 21 and 36 yards out to improve to 9-of-12 on field goal attempts this season. He was a perfect 6-for-6 on attempts entering this weekend.
Release courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics
Matt Dowdy