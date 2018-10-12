Final Wrap: Texas Tech 17, TCU 14

GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 72 degrees; Winds: ENE at 8 mph; Conditions: Partly cloudy.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on ESPN.
- Today’s game marked the 61st all-time meeting between Texas Tech and TCU and the 31st in Fort Worth.
- Texas Tech lost the coin toss. TCU elected to receive the opening kickoff.
- Texas Tech wore all-white throwback uniforms. It’s the first time the Red Raiders have worn this specific throwback combo under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Jett Duffey made his first career start on Thursday vs. TCU. Tre King made his first start of the 2018 season.
- Today’s attendance: 44,387
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Jacob Hines, (C) Bailey Smith, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Jett Duffey, (RB) Trey King, (RB) Ta’Zhawn Henry, (WR) Ja’Deion High, (WR) Antoine Wesley, WR (T.J. Vasher); (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Joseph Wallace, (RUSH) Tony Jones, (LB) Dakota Allen, (LB) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Douglas Coleman III, (CB) DaMarcus Fields, (CB) Adrian Frye, (S) Jah’Shawn Johnson, (S) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN.
- Gives Texas Tech a 4-2 overall record and 2-1 mark in Big 12 play.
- Gives Texas Tech a 32-26-3 all-time record against TCU.
- GivesTexas Tech a 3-1 record in Fort Worth since TCU joined the Big 12.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 34-35.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 3-3 against TCU.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 18-30 record in conference play.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury his third win at Tech when trailing at the half.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 5-3 record in weeks following an open date.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 264-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech has now won three straight Big 12 road games for the first timesince 2008 when Tech topped Kansas State, Texas A&M and No. 19 Kansas.
- The 2-1 start to Big 12 play is Tech’s best since starting 3-0 during Kliff Kingsbury’s first season leading the Red Raiders in 2013.
- Tech limited an opponent to less than 200 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games this season. Tech improves to 23-5 in such games under Kliff Kingsbury and 4-1 this season.
- Texas Tech improves to 3-0 this season when it has two or more takeaways.
- Texas Tech improves to 4-1 this season when leading in time of possession.
- Tech led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was the second time Tech has led after the first quarter this season (Lamar).
- Tech did not allow any points in the first quarter for the second time this season (Lamar).
- The Tech defense gave up seven points in the first half, the second-lowest mark of the season (0 vs. Lamar).
- The Tech defense forced three turnovers Thursday. This marked the second highest total this season (4 vs. Lamar).
- The Red Raiders led at the end of the third quarter for the fourth time in 2018.
- Tech shut out its opponent in the third quarter for the fourth time in 2018, including the third time in as many tries against Big 12 foes.
- Through three Big 12 games, Tech’s defense has given up a total of seven second-half points this season.
- TCU coverted 29.4 percent of its third down attempts, finishing 5-of-17. The Red Raiders came into today’s game limiting opponents to 32 percent on third downs, which ranked 25th nationally and second in the Big 12.
- Tech totaled 54 yards in the first quarter, its lowest output since mustering 75 against TCU in 2017.
- The Red Raiders recorded 70 total yards in the second quarter, the third time this year with less than 90 in the second quarter of a contest.
- Tech totaled 124 yards in the first half, the lowest output of the season & the third time with less than 200 in the first half of a game in 2018 (196 vs. Ole Miss, 181 vs. West Virginia).
POTENT NOTABLES
- Jett Duffey finished the first half 7-of-12 passing for 40 yards. He added nine rushes for 36 yards in the first 30 minutes.
- McLane Carter started the second half for the Red Raiders at quarterback and played one series before Duffey returned.
- Ja’Deion High recorded Tech’s first touchdown of the day on a 62-yard play from Duffey. It was High’s third touchdown of the season.
- High’s reception was the longest of his career. His previous was a long of 54 yards against Houston. It was the second-longest play by a Red Raider this year.
- High finished with a team-high four catches for 78 yards on the day.
- Duffey’s touchdown pass to Ja’Deion High was his second career passing touchdown.
- Duffey scored on a 38-yard rush with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season and the longest run of his career.
- Duffey finished the day going 13-of-24 passing with 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On the ground, Duffey rushed 16 times for 83 yards.
- Duffey led the team in rushing for the third time this season. He has led the team in rushing in all three games he has played.
- Antoine Wesley hauled in a 57-yard catch on a throw from Duffey in the third quarter.
- Wesley’s catch was his team-leading eighth play of over 25 yards this season. It also marked his third catch of 50-plus yards in 2018.
- Wesley finished Saturday’s game with 82 yards on three receptions. It was the fifth-straight game Wesley has led the team in receiving yards.
- Tre King and Ta’Zhawn Henry both started in the backfield and combined for 83 yards on 19 carries.
- King compiled 60 yards on the ground on 10 carries. He also caught one pass for one yard.
- Henry rushed for 23 yards on nine carries. He added one catch for six yards through the air.
- Clayton Hatfield buried a field goal from 22 yards out, giving him 40 total field goals made during his time at Texas Tech to tie Lin Elliott’s 40 from 1988-91, which ranks sixth all-time among Red Raider kickers.
- Hatfield’s five points against the Horned Frogs gives him 292 points over his four-year career, moving him closer to Ryan Bustin’s 303 set from 2012-14 (fourth all-time at Texas Tech).
- Jordan Brooks intercepted a Horned Frog pass in the endzone for his first intereption of the season and second of his career.
- Brooks recorded seven tackles to finish second on the team. It was his second highest output of the season (8 vs. Houston).
- Joseph Wallace recorded his first career forced fumble during the second quarter.
- Tony Jones recorded his third career fumble recovery.
- T. Jones recorded his fourth sack of the season Thursday. Jones has now had a sack in four of six games this season.
- Dakota Allen recorded a team-high eight total tackles. He has led or tied for the team lead in tackles in each of the last four games.
- Rush end Kolin Hill chipped in six total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break up.
- Redshirt freshman Adrian Frye recorded an interception on a fourth down attempt late in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.
- Frye is now tied for the FBS lead in interceptions.
- DominicPanazzola averaged 42.4 yards per punt on seven attempts Thursday and downed three punts inside the 20-yard line.
- Panazzola and Tech’s punt teamlimited Turpin to five yards on one return. Turpin came into tonight’s game averaging 20.7 yards per punt return this season.
The post Final Wrap: Texas Tech 17, TCU 14 appeared first on Rock 101.1.