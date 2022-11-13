Final Wrap: Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28

Red Raiders move 1 game closer to bowl eligibility in Joey McGuire’s 1st year as Head Coach for the Red Raiders.

10 games in the McGuire era of #TexasTech FB

5-5 (3-4 in Big 12). 4-1 leading when @ half. But 1-4 when trailing at half.

5-1 @ Home & 0-4 on the Road. Red Raiders lead 27-21 yesterday at half versus Kansas.

Big road game in Ames! #WreckEm #McGuireEra #RedRaiders #TexasTech



























GETTING STARTED

• Today marked the 24th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Kansas and was the 12th-straight season the two have met.

• Texas Tech wore red helmets, black jerseys and black pants against Kansas.

• Today’s game captains were Marquis Waters, Tyler Shough, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Henry Teeter.

• Kansas won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Tech started with the ball. Tech has lost the coin toss seven times in 2022.

• Today’s game was televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It was Tech’s third appearance on the network and second appearance in a Big 12 game.

TEXAS TECH’S WIN…

• Gives Texas Tech a 5-5 overall record in 2022.

• Gives Texas Tech a 5-1 record in home games in 2022.

• Gives Texas Tech a 3-1 record against unranked opponents in 2022.

• Gives Texas Tech a 3-4 record in Big 12 games in 2022.

• Gives Texas Tech a 22-2 all-time record against Kansas.

• Gives Texas Tech an 18-2 all-time record against Kansas in Big 12 competition.

• Gives Texas Tech a 9-1 all-time record in home games against Kansas in Big 12 competition.

TEXAS TECH’S TEAM NOTES

• A fifth home win would mark the most at Jones AT&T Stadium since the 2009 season when the Red Raiders finished 6-1.

• The Red Raiders move to 4-0 when forcing two or more takeaways in 2022.

• The Red Raiders move to 3-0 when leading the turnover margin in 2022.

• Tech moves to 5-1 in games scoring 30+. The sole loss was at #7 Oklahoma State (41-31).

• Tech scored the most points in the first quarter this season (17).

• Tech matched its season low in a Big 12 game for fourth down attempts going 1-of-2. The one conversion moved Tech to 26-of-43, marking

the most conversions in a season since records dating back to 2000.

NOTING THE RED RAIDERS | OFFENSE

• SaRodorick Thompson record watch:

– with 68 yards rushing tonight, surpassed 2,500 career yards rushing and moved into ninth all-time on the Texas Tech career leaderboard.

– with one touchdown tonight, tied Byron Morris for third all-time on the career rushing touchdown list.

• Thompson recorded Tech’s longest rushing touchdown of the season (36 yards). It was the third-longest run of the season by a Red Raider.

• Tyler Shough started a game, and finished a game for the first time since making a start Sept. 18, 2021 versus FIU.

• Shough rushed for 76 yards, leading the Red Raiders in rushing Saturday night. He was nine yards shy of his career-high of 85 yards set while

he was playing for Oregon (2020 vs. Stanford).

• Tech opened a game scoring a touchdown for the fifth time (in ten games) this season. Donovon Smith rushed for his fifth TD this season.

• Mason Tharp caught his second touchdown of the season and first since the season opener vs. Murray State.

• The Red Raiders rushed for 264 yards as a team. The most in a game by a Red Raider team since Dec. 5, 2020 versus Kansas (293 yards).

• The Red Raiders rushed for four team touchdowns. The most in a game by a Red Raider team since Oct. 16, 2021 versus Kansas (four).

NOTING THE RED RAIDERS | DEFENSE

• Tech held Kansas to 28 points. The Jayhawks entered the game averaging 37.9 points per game, ranking No. 15 in the FBS.

• Tech surrendered a game-opening touchdown, allowing the longest pass play of the season on 4th and 1 from the KU34. Jared Casey caight

a 66-yard pass.

• Tech allowed three explosive plays of 60 yards or more. Tech entered the game allowing three plays of 60 or more over the previous nine

games this season. The Jayhawks three plays equated to 189 yards of the season-high 525 yards allowed in the game.

• Kosi Eldridge tallied his first career interception.

• Jesiah Pierre recorded a career-high seven tackles, added a career-high two sacks and posted his first career forced fumble. Pierre owns

3.5 sacks and 4.5 TFLs over the last two games.

NOTING THE RED RAIDERS | SPECIAL TEAMS

• Trey Wolff matched his career-long, connected from 51 yards as time expired in the first half. He finished 3-of-3. The three makes matched

a career-high and was the fifth time in his career he connected for three field goals in a game.

• Wolff moved into a tie for 10th for single season makes with 15 (15-of-18) and moved into sole possession of eighth place for career makes with 36.