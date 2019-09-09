Final Wrap: Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10
- Weather at Kickoff: 95 degrees, partly cloudy, wind SSE at 7 mph, humidity of 28%
- Today’s game was televised on FOX Sports Southwest.
- Today’s game marked the 2nd all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Montana State.
- Texas Tech won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half.
- Texas Tech wore white helmets, red jerseys and red pants. This is the first time Texas Tech has worn this uniform combination.
- Today’s game captains were Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Douglas Coleman III (DB) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Today’s attendance: 54,183
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akomnonu, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Casey Verhulst, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) Ta’Zhawn Henry, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (TE) Donta Thompson, (WR) Eric Ezukanma, (WR) Dalton Rigdon; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Nick McCann, (Raider) Riko Jeffers, (LB) Xavier Benson, (LB) Jordyn Brooks, (Spur) Adam Beck, (LC) Zech McPhearson, (RC) DaMarcus Fields, (RS) Douglas Coleman III, (LS) Adrian Frye.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN…
- Gives Texas Tech a 1-0 overall record.
- Gives Texas Tech a 2-0 all-time record against Montana State, including 2-0 in Lubbock.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 1-0 at Texas Tech.
- Gives Matt Wells a 45-34 record all-time as a head coach.
- Gives Matt Wells a 1-0 record in season openers at Texas Tech.
- Makes Matt Wells the fourth straight head coach at Texas Tech to win their debut.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 271-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech’s defense recorded four three-and-outs to open the game. It finished with eight in the game.
- Texas Tech held Montana State to eight first downs, the fewest first downs allowed by the Red Raiders since yielding eight against New Mexico in 2012.
- Texas Tech rushed for 255 yards, its highest output on the ground in a season opener dating through the 2000 sea.
- Texas Tech scored on the opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown pass to McLane Mannix from Alan Bowman.
- Texas Tech scored first to improve to 1-0 this season when scoring first.
- Texas Tech is now 1-0 in day games and 1-0 at home this season.
- Texas Tech led 28-7 at halftime. The Red Raiders finished the first half with 387 total yards of offense with 247 through the air and were 3-for-3 in red zone scoring chances.
- Texas Tech moves to 1-0 on the season when leading at the half.
- Texas Tech had four penalties for 29 yards, its fewest number of penalties in a game since Kansas State in 2018 (4-37), and fewest penalty yards since Oklahoma State in 2018 (4-25).
- Texas Tech secured seven tackles for loss, its most in an opener since getting seven against Eastern Washington in 2017.
- Tech’s four touchdowns on the ground were its most since scoring four against Houston in 2018.
- Texas Tech had a 100-yard rusher in the season opener for the first time since DeAndre Washington in 2014 as Armand Shyne rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
OFFENSE
- Terence Steeledid not play, breaking a streak of 37 consecutive starts for the senior offensive lineman.
- Alan Bowmancompleted 40-55 passes for 436 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It marks his third 400+ yard game and his second-highest yardage output. He added a touchdown on the ground for his second-career rushing touchdown, finishing with seven yards on four rushes.
- Armand Shynebroke free for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his first touchdown as a Red Raider and the longest rush of his career (including at Utah). It also marked the longest rush by a Red Raider since Justin Stockton (84 yards) and Tre King (73 yards) against Houston in 2017. He led the Red Raiders in rushing with 11 carries for 125 yards. It is his third 100-yard rushing effort in his college career. He added one reception for 10 yards.
- Xavier Whitescored his first career touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Bowman in the fourth quarter. The Lubbock native led Tech in receiving yards, collecting 107 yards on five catches.
- McLane Mannixscored a touchdown on his first career reception as a Red Raider on a five yard pass from Alan Bowman on Tech’s first possession. The Nevada transfer finished with four catches for 41 yards in his Red Raider debut.
- SaRodorick Thompsonscored two rushing touchdowns to raise his career total to five. It is the second time in his career he has run for two scores (Lamar, 9/8). He totaled 30 yards on seven rushes and set a career high in the passing game with four catches for 43 yards.
- Dalton Rigdontallied career highs with six receptions for 62 yards. He topped his previous high of two catches against Ole Miss (9/1) last season.
- Rigdon andT.J. Vashershared the team lead in receptions as Vasher recorded six for 72 yards.
DEFENSE
- Broderick Washingtonrecorded 1.5 tackles-for-loss. It is the second-straight season opener has has made a tackle in the backfield. He finished with three tackles.
- Jordyn Brooksled the Red Raiders with 11 tackles. It’s the ninth time he has recorded double-digit tackles and the second straight game.
- Redshirt FreshmanAdam Beckranked fourth on the team in tackles in his collegiate debut.
- California transferEvan Ramborecorded Tech’s lone sack of the game. He finished with two tackles in his Red Raider debut.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Austin McNamarapunted five times with an average of 48.4 yards per punt. He downed two inside the twenty and recorded a long of 57.
- Trey Wolffconnected on his first FG attempt as a Red Raider with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter.