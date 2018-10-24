Final Wrap: Texas Tech 48, Kansas 16

GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 66 degrees; Winds: NE at 10 mph; Humidity: 46 percent; Conditions: Cloudy.
- Today’s game was televised nationally on FOX Sports 1.
- Today’s game marked the 20th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Kansas.
- Texas Tech won the coin toss and chose to receive the kickoff.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Texas Tech had one player make their first career start in today’s game: KeSean Carter.
- Today’s attendance: 54,402
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akamnonu, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) McLane Carter, (RB) Da’Leon Ward, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (RB) Ta’Zhawn Henry, (WR) Zach Austin, (WR) Antoine Wesley; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Joseph Wallace, (RUSH) Kolin Hill, (WILL) Dakota Allen, (MIKE) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Justus Parker, (LC) Desmon Smith, (RC) DaMarcus Fields, (RS) Thomas Leggett, (LS) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN…
- Gives Texas Tech a 5-2 overall record and a 3-1 mark in Big 12 play.
- Gives Texas Tech 12 straight wins over Kansas.
- Gives Texas Tech a 19-1 all-time record against Kansas, including a 9-1 mark at home.
- Gives Texas Tech a 55-31-3 all-time record in Homecoming games.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 35-35.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 6-0 against Kansas.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 19-30 career record in Big 12 play.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 4-2 record in Homecoming games.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 265-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech is off to its best start in conference play since a 4-0 start to 2013 after the 48-16 win over Kansas.
- The Red Raiders have now scored 40 or more points in four of seven games this season.
- The Red Raiders have now held conference opponents to under 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2013 season. The defense has allowed only 20 second-half points in Big 12 play this season.
- Texas Tech recorded three sacks in a game for the first time this season and the most since four last year against West Virginia.
- Texas Tech forced two red zone turnovers in the game, a fumble recovery and an interception in the end zone.
- The Red Raiders took a 24-3 lead into halftime after scoring 21-unanswered on two rushing touchdowns and one passing in the second quarter. It was the fourth time the team has scored 21 or more points in a quarter this season.
- Texas Tech finished the first half with 313 total yards with 247 through the air. The Red Raider defense limited the Jayhawks to 159 yards in the first half.
- Texas Tech took a 3-0 lead on a Clayton Hatfield 48-yard field goal and has now scored on four of seven opening possessions this season.
- The Red Raiders forced an opening-possession punt in back-to-back games and for the fourth time this season.
- It was the first game the Red Raiders had two 40-plus yard field goals since Donnie Carona was 4-for-5 with a pair of 49-yard field goals against Texas A&M in 2011.
BOWMAN RETURNS TO LEAD RED RAIDERS AGAINST KANSAS
- Bowman finished the game 36-for-46 with three touchdowns and 408 yards passing. It was his second-highest yardage of his freshman season and the third game he’s completed 30 or more passes.
- Bowman threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher with 4:26 remaining in the first half. It was his 12th touchdown pass of the season and his 18th completion of the half.
- Bowman threw his second touchdown of the game to Antoine Wesley on a 6-yard pass with 13:29 remaining in the game. It capped a four-play drive that included a 37-yard pass to Wesley to the 17-yard line.
- Bowman threw his third touchdown of the game to Seth Collins on an 11-yard pass with 9:38 remaining in the game.
- Bowman was 23-for-23 for 247 yards and one touchdown in the first half with one interception after starting the game 11-for-16 for 73 yards in the first quarter.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Antoine Wesley led the Red Raiders with nine receptions and 155 yards receiving. It was his third game this season with over 100 yards receiving and he now has 858 yards receiving this season. Wesley is only five yards away from 1,000 yards receiving in his career.
- Kolin Hill recorded the first two sacks of the season, starting in the third quarter for a 1-yard loss before a fourth-quarter sack for a 12-yard loss. Hill now has five sacks in his career, including the last two-sack performance by a Red Raider last season against Eastern Washington.
- DaMarcus Fields also recorded his first sack of the season and the second of his career in the game.
- Clayton Hatfield made a season-long 48-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead and then a 47-yarder on the first possession of the second half. It was the first game in his career with multiple 40-plus yard field goals. His career-long is a 51-yard field goal at Texas in 2015.
- Tre King ran for an 18-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. It was King’s first touchdown of the season and the sixth of his career.
- John Bonney forced a Kansas fumble in the second quarter. It was Bonney’s second forced fumble at Texas Tech and fourth in his career. He had two forced fumbles at Texas before transferring to Texas Tech.
- Dakota Allen recovered the second-quarter fumble for his first recovery of the season and the second of his career.
- Douglas Coleman III picked off a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter. It was his first interception of his junior season and the third in his career.
- Ja’Deion High matched a career-high with eight receptions in the game. High led the Red Raiders with six receptions in the first half and finished the game with 54 yards receiving.
- T.J. Vasher caught a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Red Raiders a 17-3 lead. It was his fourth touchdown of the season and 10th of his career. Vasher finished the game with five receptions for 79 yards.
- Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 24-3 lead with 1:29 to play in the first half. Henry’s touchdown was his eighth of the season and he led the Red Raiders with 72 yards on 15 carries in the game.
- Seth Collins caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Bowman with 9:38 remaining in the game. It was the first touchdown for Collins as a Red Raider after catching two at Oregon State. Collins finished the game with five receptions.
- Demarcus Felton broke through the middle of the KU defense for a 34-yard touchdown run with 3:52 remaining. It was his fifth touchdown run of his senior season and ninth career score.
- Making the first start of his career, KeSean Carter ran for a 14-yard gain on the first play of the game.
- Dominic Panazzolo averaged 45.3 yards on three punts in the game.
Matt Dowdy