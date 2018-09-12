Final Wrap: Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

TEXAS TECH POSTGAME NOTES
GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: Temperature: 76 degrees; Winds: NNE at 10 mph; Humidity: 62 percent; Conditions: Mostly cloudy.
- Today’s game was televised regionally on FOX Sports Net.
- Today’s game marked the third all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Lamar.
- Lamar won the coin toss & elected to defer to the second half. Texas Tech received the opening kickoff in the first half.
- Texas Tech wore black helmets, black jerseys and gray pants. This marks the first time under head coach Kliff Kingsbury where the Red Raiders have worn the combination.
- Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Ja’Deion High (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB), Terence Steele (OL) and Broderick Washington, Jr. (DL).
- Texas Tech had four players make their first career start in today’s game: Dawson Deaton (LT), Alan Bowman (QB), De’Quan Bowman (X) and Adrian Frye (CB).
- Today’s attendance: 52,126
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Dawson Deaton, (LG) Madison Akamnonu, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) Demarcus Felton, (WR) De’Quan Bowman, (RB) Ta’Zhawn Henry, (WR) Zach Austin, (WR) Antoine Wesley; (Defense) – (DE) Quentin Yontz, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Joseph Wallace, (RUSH) Kolin Hill, (LB) Dakota Allen, (LB) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Douglas Coleman III, (CB) DaMarcus Fields, (CB) Adrian Frye, (RS) Thomas Leggett, (LS) John Bonney.
TEXAS TECH’S WIN…
- Gives Texas Tech a 1-1 overall record.
- Gives Texas Tech a 75-17-2 all-time record in home openers.
- Gives Texas Tech a 3-0 all-time record against Lamar.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 31-34.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 1-0 against Lamar.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 4-0 record against opponents from the Southland Conference.
- Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 6-0 record in home openers.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- Texas Tech has now scored in 260-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Tech’s 77 points are the most by the Red Raiders since Sept. 17, 2005, when Tech scored 80 against Sam Houston State (80-21).
- The 77 points are tied for the fifth most in a game by a Big 12 squad. Tech’s 80 in 2005 ranks third in the category since the league’s inception in 1996.
- Tech’s 77-0 victory is the largest margin of victory since a 79-0 shutout of Trinity on Nov. 4, 1932.
- It’s the first shutout for the Red Raiders since a Sept. 23, 2006, when Tech blanked Southeastern Louisiana, 62-0.
- Texas Tech is the fourth team in Big 12 history with a shutout of 70 or more points & the first since 2012.
- The #806D held the Cardinals to -10 rushing yards on eight attempts in the first quarter, marking the first time since 2017 at West Virginia (-13) the Red Raiders had held their opponents to five or fewer rushing yards in the first quarter.
- The Red Raiders racked up 234 passing yards in the second quarter, which was the most by a Tech squad in the second quarter of a game since 206 yds vs. Eastern Washington on Sept. 2, 2017.
- Tech’s 272 yards of total offense in the first half was the most since the Red Raiders totaled 265 yards in the first half against Baylor on Nov. 25, 2016.
- Twelve receivers recorded a catch for the Red Raiders against Lamar, making it back-to-back games Tech has 10 or more players with at least one reception in a game (12 vs. Ole Miss).
- The Red Raiders totaled seven rushing touchdowns vs. the Cardinals, the most by a Tech squad since 1950. The Red Raiders had recorded five rushing TD’s in six different games since 1950.
- With 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, Adrian Frye tipped a pass into the hands of Vaughnte Dorsey for the interception and Tech’s first turnover of the day. The Red Raiders have now forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive games dating back to late in the 2016 season.
- After that interception, the Red Raiders forced three more turnovers in the form of a fumble and two INT’s for a total of four turnovers on the day. The four turnovers are the most since four at Kansas on Oct. 7, 2017.
- Tech’s three interceptions are the most since the Red Raiders had three against Iowa State on Oct. 10, 2015.
- The Red Raiders recorded 11 QB hurries, which is the most since Tech had 13 at New Mexico Sept. 27, 2002.
- Tech’s 683 yards are the most by a Red Raider squad since 666 vs. Baylor on Nov. 25, 2016.
- Seven Red Raiders recorded their first career touchdowns on Saturday against Lamar.
BOWMAN MAKES FIRST CAREER START TO LEAD RED RAIDERS
- Alan Bowman’s first career start couldn’t have been scripted much better, putting together the best completion percentage by a Red Raider QB in their first start with a mark of 88 percent (22-25). He totaled 282 yards through the air with two touchdowns for a 209.2 rating, playing in only the first half.
- Bowman started Saturday’s game 6-for-6 for 40 yards and a passer rating of 211.
- Bowman became the seventh freshman quarterback to start for head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He joins a star-studded list that includes: Patrick Mahomes II, Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb, Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M), Terrance Broadway (Houston) & David Piland (Houston).
- Bowman is also the sixth true freshman to start at quarterback in school history, joining Ron Reeves (1978), Aaron Keesee (1984), Baker Mayfield (2013), Davis Webb (2013) and Patrick Mahomes II (2014).
- Both of Bowman’s first touchdown passes in each of the first two games have been to senior receiver Ja’Deion High. Bowman connected for a 14-yard TD reception with High in the second quarter against Ole Miss on Sept. 1 and an 11-yard passing play against Lamar on Saturday.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Demarcus Felton’s 69 yards were the most recorded in a game for the Houston native since 123 yards on 16 carries against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17, 2016.
- Felton notched his first rushing touchdown since that contest against the Bulldogs, which was also a two-touchdown day.
- Felton’s 18-yard rush in the first quarter was his longest rush since a 31-yard run at Kansas State on Oct. 8, 2016.
- SaRodorick Thompson tallied his first career touchdown on an eight-yard rush with 12:07 left in the second quarter to give Tech a 21-0 lead. He finished the day with 39 yards & two touchdowns on six carries.
- Ta’Zhawn Henry also crossed the goal line for his first career rushing TD on a two-yard run with 4:48 left in the second quarter to push the Red Raider lead to 28-0. He completed the day with 55 yards & two touchdowns on 11 carries.
- KeSean Carter racked up 76 yards on six catches, both career-high marks.
- Antoine Wesley scored his first touchdown of his career on a 66-yard reception form Bowman with 2:17 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the day with 87 yards on four receptions, with his yardage total a career-high.
- Jett Duffey entered the game at quarterback to start the second half and recorded his first career touchdown on an 11-yard rush with 4:43 left in the third quarter. He finished the day going 7-for-9 & 93 yards through the air, while leading the team in rushing with 81 yards on six carries.
- Clayton Hatfield successfully converted 11 PAT’s on Saturday against the Cardinals, giving him 154 for his career. His total passes Matt Williams (149) and Ryan Bustin (153) for sole possession of second-most in career PAT leaders at Texas Tech. He only trails Alex Trilica for the school record, who connected on 233 between 2004-07.
- With 11 points, Hatfield moved into fifth all-time in the Tech scoring leaders with 259 points, passing Ricky Williams’ 252 points from 1997-01. Next on the list for Hatfield is Bustin’s 303 points from 2012-14.
- Colt Garrett completed his only pass of the game for a 44-yard touchdown to Erik Ezukanma with 8:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. The play gives Garrett a 799.6 passer rating.
- Adrian Frye had the first pick-six by a Red Raider since DaMarcus Fields vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State on Sept. 30, 2017.
