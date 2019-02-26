Find A Penny Pick It Up

While most people might see some loose change on the street and walk right over it, a man in Montreal sees it, picks it up, and then donates it to the city’s homeless.

77-year-old man, goes for a walk every day for exercise but he’s also on the lookout for loose change dropped on the street.

Over the past 12 years, New has picked up hundreds of dollars worth of coins dropped on the street and has given every cent of it away to charity.

He used to split the money between two local charities, but over the past few years he’s been giving it directly to homeless people.

He explains, “It’s not my money. I just found it on the street.

New says he hopes others will follow him and think about how loose change can help other people.