Find out why Keith Urban had to name his upcoming album ‘High’

If there’s a word that encapsulates Keith Urban‘s forthcoming album, it’s “high.”

“It’s a one-word title, and I think that kind of summed up the whole spirit and energy of the record, and it ended up also being a word that started appearing in many songs on the record, unbeknownst to me, because the songs were done and recorded,” Keith says of High.

“It was when I started listening to the thing, I went, ‘Oh my God, there’s that word again,’ ‘Oh, there’s that word again.’ It’s in ‘Straight Line.‘ It’s in a lot of songs,” the country star says. “So that really summed up the album.”

For Keith, “high” is also an all-encompassing feeling, spirit and energy.

“I think it’s a very accurate photograph of who I am at the moment,” he adds.

High arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track listing for High:

“Blue Sky”

“Straight Line”

“Messed Up As Me”

“Wildside”

“Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)”

“Chuck Taylors”

“Daytona”

“Love Is Hard”

“Heart Like a Hometown”

“Laughin’ All the Way to the Drank”

“Dodge in a Silverado”

“Break the Chain”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.