Finnish Rockers Blind Channel On Tour Now, Stopping in Lubbock at The Garden on May 28th

Following the release of their acclaimed genre-blending opus “Exit Emotions“, Finnish rock sensations Blind Channel are taking their electrifying live show on the road. The six-piece’s latest album is a bold avant-garde exploration, seamlessly fusing thunderous nu-metal grooves, industrial experimentation, and anthemic pop hooks into a truly unique sonic molotov cocktail. Onstage, Blind Channel‘s dynamic mix of neck-snapping riffs, striking visuals, and vibrant theatricality simply cannot be contained. With the inventive sounds of “Exit Emotions” now translating to an equally boundary-pushing live show, Blind Channel are bringing their uncompromising and uncontainable spirit to Lubbock!