“Fired up”: Scotty McCreery unveils 2022 Same Truck Tour dates

Oct 25, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Scotty McCreery is packing up his “Same Truck” and hitting the road next year.  

The American Idol winner said he’s “fired up” to be embarking on the 2022 Same Truck Tour that kicks off in his home state of North Carolina on January 20 and continues through February 19 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Along the way, the hitmaker will make stops in Detroit, Denver, Sioux Falls and other cities.

“Somebody Like That” singer Tenille Arts, plus Callista Clark, who is climbing the top 30 on country radio with “‘Cause I Am,” as well as country supergroup King Calaway and former The Voice contestant Kameron Marlowe will join the trek as supporting acts.

The Same Truck tour takes its name from Scotty’s new album, which debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in September. It features the singer’s latest #1 hit, “You Time,” and current single, “Damn Strait.” 

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

