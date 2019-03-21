Firefighter Saved By Newly Installed Defibrillator
By mudflap
|
Mar 21, 2019 @ 5:29 AM

 

Last year, 63-year-old firefighter Bill lobbied for months to have a defibrillator installed in a fire department building in New York City.

Wouldn’t you know it, but he suffered a heart attack in that building  and had his life saved by first responders treating him with that very machine.

Bill  who has been a firefighter for 36 years has recovered fully and is now being helped with a pacemaker. But it was his desire to make sure that others were safe with that device in that building that made all the difference in his life.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Cody Johnson & Friends Guy Accidentally Shot Trying To Kill Cockroach
Comments