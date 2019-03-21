Firefighter Saved By Newly Installed Defibrillator

Last year, 63-year-old firefighter Bill lobbied for months to have a defibrillator installed in a fire department building in New York City.

Wouldn’t you know it, but he suffered a heart attack in that building and had his life saved by first responders treating him with that very machine.

Bill who has been a firefighter for 36 years has recovered fully and is now being helped with a pacemaker. But it was his desire to make sure that others were safe with that device in that building that made all the difference in his life.