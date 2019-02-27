Firefighters Rescue Dog & A Tortoise Stuck In Tunnel Together

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog stuck in a tunnel, but got more than they bargained for when they realized a tortoise was also involved.

The firefighters were able to rescue the German shepherd, named Taylor, from the tunnel. And it didn’t take long to realize that the tunnel had actually been dug by a 70-pound tortoise named Godzilla, who was also trapped.

It seems Godzilla was digging the tunnel underneath a brick wall and into a neighbor’s property. Both Godzilla and Taylor got stuck after Taylor brought a blanket down there, leaving them “wedged and entangled.”

The firefighters were able to untangle everything and bring both Taylor and Godzilla back to the surface — and to safety.

Now that the pets are safe, the owner will certainly be busy closing the tunnel and preventing Taylor and Godzilla from attempting another escape.