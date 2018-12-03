Firefighters Save Puppy From Garage Fire

Firefighters went to great lengths to save a puppy from a garage fire.

When they responded to the fire, they first used thermal imaging equipment to discover that a dog was stuck in the garage.

They then pulled the puppy from the flames. Unfortunately, the dog was unresponsive.

So, they took the extra step to perform CPR. It worked and – just a few minutes later – the dog was back to normal, bouncing around like nothing had happened.

And all the while this was going on, the firefighters also put out the blaze. All in a day’s work.