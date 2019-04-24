Firemen Push Disabled Vet All The Way Home

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fireworks shoot in the air above Mercedes-Benz stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Firefighters are very serious about rescuing people, and not just from fires. A group of firemen proved that last week when they helped a disabled veteran get home after his electric wheelchair lost power.

The Raytown Fire Department came upon the man sitting in a wheelchair that was stuck on the side of the road. He explained that he lost power and couldn’t move.

The man explained that he was about 30 minutes away from his home, so three firefighters hit the pavement and pushed the man in his chair all the way while their firetruck slowly followed behind.

Deputy Chief Mike Hunley said, “We encourage our guys to find the best way to make a difference when they are out in the field. We are happy to see our guys help people, because that’s what we do for a living.”