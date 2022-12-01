96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

First Corgi Race at Texas Tech

December 1, 2022 3:24PM CST
Share
First Corgi Race at Texas Tech

Attention all corgi lovers! If you want to see a bunch of corgis come together and race, then make sure you attend Texas Tech’s basketball game against the Kansas City Jayhawks on January 3, 2023. The race will take place at 8 p.m.

At the end, five finalists will be chosen and the parents of each corgi participant will receive two complimentary tickets to the game.

Don’t miss out on the fun and make sure and attend Texas Tech’s first ever corgi race!

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Famous FriendsChris Young & Kane Brown
6:59pm
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
6:56pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
6:53pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
3

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
4

Ski Apache Opens for 2022-2023 Season on Nov. 26
5

The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts