First Corgi Race at Texas Tech

Attention all corgi lovers! If you want to see a bunch of corgis come together and race, then make sure you attend Texas Tech’s basketball game against the Kansas City Jayhawks on January 3, 2023. The race will take place at 8 p.m.

At the end, five finalists will be chosen and the parents of each corgi participant will receive two complimentary tickets to the game.

Don’t miss out on the fun and make sure and attend Texas Tech’s first ever corgi race!