96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

First European Orchestra to Visit Lubbock – Filharmonie Brno

February 14, 2023 10:29AM CST
Share
First European Orchestra to Visit Lubbock – Filharmonie Brno

Last stop on their American tour! Filharmonie Brno is based in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic and stops in Lubbock on their international tour!

The roots of this philharmonic go all the way back to the 1870s. This concert will highlight Czech composers, including Dvořák, and feature a banda ensemble of Lubbock Symphony brass musicians in Janáček’s “Sinfonietta.” Czech out the first European symphony orchestra to visit Lubbock!

Filharmonie Brno
Dennis Russell Davies, Chief Conductor & Artistic Director

Bohuslav Martinů | Thunderbolt P-47
Leoš Janáček | Sinfonietta
Antonín Dvořák | Symphony No. 8

Click here for tickets.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

DrinkabyCole Swindell
11:35am
This Is How We RollFlorida-georgia Line
11:28am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
11:24am
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
11:21am
What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
11:18am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

BONUS OFFER From Hudson Fence Company
2

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
3

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
4

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
5

These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head