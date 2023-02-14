First European Orchestra to Visit Lubbock – Filharmonie Brno

Last stop on their American tour! Filharmonie Brno is based in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic and stops in Lubbock on their international tour!

The roots of this philharmonic go all the way back to the 1870s. This concert will highlight Czech composers, including Dvořák, and feature a banda ensemble of Lubbock Symphony brass musicians in Janáček’s “Sinfonietta.” Czech out the first European symphony orchestra to visit Lubbock!

Filharmonie Brno

Dennis Russell Davies, Chief Conductor & Artistic Director

Bohuslav Martinů | Thunderbolt P-47

Leoš Janáček | Sinfonietta

Antonín Dvořák | Symphony No. 8

