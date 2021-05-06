Fisherman Reels in Record 876-Pound Tuna
As anyone who’s ever baited a hook knows, even the smallest fish can put up quite a fight when trying to reel it in. Which makes catching a fish that tips the scales at 876 pounds that much more impressive. Troy Lancaster of Texas has broken a 36-year-old recording by hauling in a massive Bluefin tuna near Port Arnasa, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials. The previous record holder caught an 808-pound tuna in 1985, they say. Reeling the monster fish in was no easy task, Lancaster says. He hooked the Bluefin at about 9:20 a.m. — but didn’t stop struggling with it until 6:30 p.m. And even then, Lancaster says, it took him an hour to get it into his boat. Wonder if Lake Alan Henry has fish this size?