Five Red Raiders Collect AP All-Big 12 Honors

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech had five student-athletes honored on the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams Friday, including three first-team selections in senior linebacker Dakota Allen, redshirt freshman defensive back Adrian Frye and junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

The trio was joined by a pair of second-team recipients in sophomore offensive lineman Jack Anderson and senior place kicker Clayton Hatfield. The selections mark a slight change from the All-Big 12 teams picked by the conference coaches as Wesley was previously on the second team, while Hatfield was on the first team.

Wesley was among the top breakout stories in college football this year after recording 1,410 yards through the air, which ranks second among FBS receivers this season and third all-time in Tech single-season history. The junior, who came into 2018 with 10 catches for 137 yards over his first two seasons, also ranks second nationally in receiving yards per game (117.5) and eighth in receptions per game (7.3). He leads the Big 12 in all three categories.

On defense, Frye turned into one of Tech’s top defensive weapons in coverage as he leads the Big with five interceptions and 18 passes defensed. Like Wesley, he is also among the national leaders in both categories, ranking seventh in interceptions and eighth in passes defended per game (1.5). Frye was previously part of the Associated Press’ Mid-Season All-America team.

Allen rounded out Tech’s first-team selections as the senior battled multiple injuries but remained one of the nation’s top linebackers. He recorded 73 tackles on the season, while adding a pair of fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups before injuries limited his participation late in the season.

The AP All-Big 12 teams were selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

Matt Dowdy