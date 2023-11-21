Five Red Raiders Earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honors

LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year Madison White and Big 12 Defender of the Year Hannah Anderson, five Texas Tech Red Raiders earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, the association announced Tuesday

To qualify for Academic All District honors, student-athletes had to have been at least a sophomore in academic standing, must have played in 90 percent of teams’ contests or start at least 66 percent of all games and needed to have carried at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA throughout the course of their academic journeys.

Academic All-District honorees are considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, Second and Third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

Of Tech’s five All-District honorees, four carried at least a 3.85 undergraduate GPA with multiple student-athletes holding a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The Red Raiders just concluded the 2023 season with a Third Round NCAA Tournament appearance after recording a record of 16-2-5 in 2023. Tech won its first Big 12 regular season title and advanced to the Round of 16 for just the second-time in program history.

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics